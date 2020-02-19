- About
JETLaw Sympo 2020 “SPHERES OF INFLUENCE” takes place on February 20
By jyoshikawa On February 19, 2020
JETLaw is proud to hold its 2020 annual law symposium on the topic of technological influence. The event will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Flynn Auditorium at the Vanderbilt University Law School. The keynote speaker is Professor Lawrence Lessig from Harvard Law School. The event is open to all who are interested. No prior registration is required. Lunch is provided. 6.25 CLE credits are available for $12/credit. For more details, visit http://www.jetlaw.org/symposium/2019-2020-symposium/
