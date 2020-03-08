Algorithms in the Criminal Justice System: Removing the Human Element of Justice

Algorithms are deciding how our criminal justice system is being run and how the criminal justice system interacts with private citizens. Not only are algorithms being used in the United States to determine risk levels for private citizens, but they have disseminated around the world. Such a system is not one of justice but of impersonal data. These algorithms can set police patrols, prison sentences, and probation rules; they permeate all aspects of the criminal justice system.

Predictive algorithms use historical data to, among other things, calculate a probability of future events. It uses statistical techniques that determine risk and, with the amount of data that can be plugged into computer algorithms today, can determine risk for more events and more people than ever before. In Pennsylvania, legislature members are looking to use an algorithm to help courts decide the sentence after someone is convicted. The algorithm would predict how likely people are to commit another crime by collecting information about them and comparing that to statistics of known offenders. According to some, this could mean unfairly attaching labels to individuals as they move through the criminal justice system–all because of statistics. In Pennsylvania, if someone was arrested and charged with a new crime while on probation and then deemed “high risk” by the algorithm, the probation office would automatically instruct the jail to not release the person. This creates concerns of individualized review and due process. Instead of looking at the circumstances and historical context of a defendant and performing a holistic evaluation to determine sentencing, people are put in one box or another based on a statistical marker. Such a process could even create equal protection concerns.

These algorithms may take into account gender, age, and zip code into their risk analyses, but it appears that no one actually knows for sure due to lax disclosure rules. Thus, the algorithms appear to be a black box. More worrisome is that biases can make their way into the algorithms through the humans who create them. The algorithms can support legitimate government interests, such as understaffed agencies, high government costs, and perhaps human bias. However, taking humans out of the decision-making process can give too much control to technology that may be difficult to control. The algorithms are often difficult for the layperson to understand, so there is not a public check on the use of the algorithms. However, some, like Dr. Richard Berk who has designed algorithm programs, argue that the human mind is also a black box, and a computerized system is no more difficult to understand than the biases and intricacies of the human brain.

One way to combat the possible bias of these algorithms is to take into account more qualitative data, such as family accounts and testimonies, that can quell some of the bias that numbers produce. Another way is to require that the methods and data used in the algorithms must be publicly available, like an Idaho statute requires. Human rights groups, like the American Civil Liberties Union, have caught attention of predictive algorithms and have protested the implementation of such algorithms into law enforcement activities. The protests have been somewhat successful. For example, the state of Pennsylvania has limited the expansion of its algorithm program.

We must watch the expansion of algorithm use in law enforcement in order to ensure the human aspect of the criminal justice system is not taken out of the equation. While algorithms may be able to eliminate some human bias, they can too quickly put members of the criminal justice system into categories without taking into account the human elements of criminal justice.

–Emily Slifkin