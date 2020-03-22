Coronavirus Impact on JETLaw: Expect Delays in Receiving Print Subscriptions

Due to the unexpected and profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, please expect delays in receiving print copies of Volume 22 of JETLaw.

The full-time students who staff the journal, Faye Johnson (the program coordinator), the journal’s printer (Joe Christensen, Inc.), and the contributors to our journal are currently working very hard to ensure that the full volume will be completed. However, the health and safety of all who are involved are the journal’s top priority. Consequently, delays in editing and production are anticipated.

As the situation is quickly evolving, the journal also acknowledges that even further disruptions are likely and kindly requests your understanding and cooperation.

Thank you.

If you have any further questions, please direct them to the journal’s program coordinator, Faye Johnson, at faye.johnson@vanderbilt.edu.