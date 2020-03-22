- About
- Journal Archives
- Volume 22
- Volume 21
- Volume 20
- Volume 19
- Volume 18
- Volume 17
- Volume 16
- Volume 15
- Volume 14
- Volume 13
- Volume 12
- Volume 11
- Volume 10
- Volume 9
- Volume 8
- Volume 7
- Volume 6
- Volume 5
- Volume 4
- Volume 3
- Volume 2
- Volume 1
- Symposium
- 2019-2020 Symposium
- 2018-2019 Symposium
- 2017-2018 Symposium
- 2016-2017 Symposium
- 2015-2016 Symposium
- 2014-2015 Symposium
- 2013-2014 Symposium
- 2012-2013 Symposium
- 2011-2012 Symposium
- 2010-2011 Symposium
- 2009-2010 Symposium
- 2008-2009 Symposium
- 2007-2008 Symposium
- Blog
- News
- Publish
- Resources
Coronavirus Impact on JETLaw: Expect Delays in Receiving Print Subscriptions
By jyoshikawa On March 22, 2020 March 22, 2020· Leave a Comment
Due to the unexpected and profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, please expect delays in receiving print copies of Volume 22 of JETLaw.
The full-time students who staff the journal, Faye Johnson (the program coordinator), the journal’s printer (Joe Christensen, Inc.), and the contributors to our journal are currently working very hard to ensure that the full volume will be completed. However, the health and safety of all who are involved are the journal’s top priority. Consequently, delays in editing and production are anticipated.
As the situation is quickly evolving, the journal also acknowledges that even further disruptions are likely and kindly requests your understanding and cooperation.
Thank you.
If you have any further questions, please direct them to the journal’s program coordinator, Faye Johnson, at faye.johnson@vanderbilt.edu.
Tagged with: JETLaw News
Recent Blog Posts
- Coronavirus Impact on JETLaw: Expect Delays in Receiving Print Subscriptions
- “The Worst Day in Sports History”: Legal Implications of the Coronavirus Sports Shutdown
- Is an FTC Crackdown on the Genetic Testing Industry in the Works?
- “Success Kid” Meme Sparks Potential Copyright Controversy
- Legal v. Illegal Sign Stealing in Professional Baseball––The Bright Line of Technology
- Algorithms in the Criminal Justice System: Removing the Human Element of Justice
Blog Archives
Tagsadvertising antitrust Apple books career celebrities contracts copyright copyright infringement courts creative content criminal law entertainment Facebook FCC film/television financial First Amendment games Google government intellectual property internet JETLaw journalism lawsuits legislation media medicine Monday Morning JETLawg music NFL patents privacy progress publicity rights radio social networking sports Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) technology telecommunications trademarks Twitter U.S. Constitution
Blogroll
US Government Websites