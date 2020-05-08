What Do You Think About Ink? Copyright, Tattoos, & the NBA.

It is likely more challenging to name NBA players who do not have tattoos. Most recently, LeBron James honored legend Kobe Bryant with a “Mamba 4 Life” tattoo on his left thigh. Interestingly, roughly 55% of all active NBA players have a tattoo; and 40% of Americans under the age of forty have a tattoo.[1] Tattoos express countless messages and serve a wide variety of functions, all of which are entitled to First Amendment free speech protections. There has been no legislative or judicial pronouncement in the United States expressly recognizing tattoos to be protected under copyright law. Some scholars have convincingly argued that tattoos meet the (a) originality (independent creativity) and (b) fixation (permanently imprinted on human skin) requirements for federal copyright protection.[2] Although oral observations made by judges during adjudicatory proceedings lack binding authority, Judge Catherine D. Perry provided compelling clarity on the issue by stating,“[o]f course tattoos can be copyrighted. I don’t think there is any reasonable dispute about that.”[3]

With this background, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain ruling in Solid Oak v. 2K drew widespread anticipation and attention. Recently, while granting summary judgment for the Defendants, 2K Games, the court ruled that 2K Games was permitted to depict the tattoos of NBA players in video games without infringing the tattoo license owner’s copyright protections.[4]

In Solid Oak, 2K Games developed and annually launched the NBA 2K video game, which included lifelike depictions of NBA players and their tattoos. The Plaintiff, Solid Oak Sketches, held an exclusive license to each of the five tattoos and alleged infringement of its copyright by 2K Games displaying the works in the video game. The issue before the court was whether the depiction of the tattoos in the video game licensed by Solid Oak was infringement.

Judge Swain accepted 2K Games’ contention that the depiction of the tattoos would unquestionably fail the “substantial similarity” test because the copying of the protected material is so trivial as to fall below the quantitative threshold (more than de minimis) required for actionable copying.[5] The tattoos only appear on three out of over 400 players, and not all gameplay will include those players.[6] The display of tattoos is small and indistinct, appearing as rapidly moving visual features, a mere 4.4% to 10.96% of real size.[7]

The court also ruled that 2K Games had an implied license to feature the players’ likenesses. The tattoo artist had implicitly licensed the players to use the tattoos as elements of their likenesses. The players, thereafter, allowed 2K Games to market and depict their likeness in video games.

The third legal victory for 2K Games was the finding that the depiction of the tattoos was fair use. The very purpose of displaying the tattoos was to create an accurately palpable resemblance. The usage was transformed to a relatively minute size and comprised an inconsequential portion of the total video game data: only 0.000286% to 0.000431%.[8]

While some quarters have welcomed Judge Swain’s ruling as a landmark[9], others anticipate that Solid Oak will exercise further appellate remedies.[10] Although the court did not categorically or explicitly state that tattoos are protectable under copyright law, it is evident that the discussion in the judgment presupposes the existence of a valid copyright.

The ruling should be hailed as a novel and bold contribution towards tattoo-copyright jurisprudence in the United States. It will be interesting to see how other courts rule and respond to Judge Swain’s reasoning. Athletes and celebrities must ensure greater vigilance and diligence while getting tattoos. At the same time, it would be appropriate to recall the words of the legendary Californian tattoo artist Don Ed Hardy: “You put a tattoo on yourself with the knowledge that this body is yours to have and enjoy while you’re here. You have fun with it, and nobody else can control (supposedly) what you do with it.”[11]

–Ishan Shivakumar is an LL.M. candidate (2020) at U.C. Berkeley Law School and graduated in 2016 from The WB National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata, India with a B.A., LL.B. degree with honors. He is registered with the Bar Council of India and practiced as a litigation attorney in New Delhi before joining Berkeley Law. He has no tattoos and is an avid NBA fan.

