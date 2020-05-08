- About
- Journal Archives
- Volume 22
- Volume 21
- Volume 20
- Volume 19
- Volume 18
- Volume 17
- Volume 16
- Volume 15
- Volume 14
- Volume 13
- Volume 12
- Volume 11
- Volume 10
- Volume 9
- Volume 8
- Volume 7
- Volume 6
- Volume 5
- Volume 4
- Volume 3
- Volume 2
- Volume 1
- Symposium
- 2019-2020 Symposium
- 2018-2019 Symposium
- 2017-2018 Symposium
- 2016-2017 Symposium
- 2015-2016 Symposium
- 2014-2015 Symposium
- 2013-2014 Symposium
- 2012-2013 Symposium
- 2011-2012 Symposium
- 2010-2011 Symposium
- 2009-2010 Symposium
- 2008-2009 Symposium
- 2007-2008 Symposium
- Blog
- News
- Publish
- Resources
What Do You Think About Ink? Copyright, Tattoos, & the NBA.
By JETLaw On May 8, 2020 May 8, 2020· Leave a Comment
It is likely more challenging to name NBA players who do not have tattoos. Most recently, LeBron James honored legend Kobe Bryant with a “Mamba 4 Life” tattoo on his left thigh. Interestingly, roughly 55% of all active NBA players have a tattoo; and 40% of Americans under the age of forty have a tattoo.[1] Tattoos express countless messages and serve a wide variety of functions, all of which are entitled to First Amendment free speech protections. There has been no legislative or judicial pronouncement in the United States expressly recognizing tattoos to be protected under copyright law. Some scholars have convincingly argued that tattoos meet the (a) originality (independent creativity) and (b) fixation (permanently imprinted on human skin) requirements for federal copyright protection.[2] Although oral observations made by judges during adjudicatory proceedings lack binding authority, Judge Catherine D. Perry provided compelling clarity on the issue by stating,“[o]f course tattoos can be copyrighted. I don’t think there is any reasonable dispute about that.”[3]
With this background, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain ruling in Solid Oak v. 2K drew widespread anticipation and attention. Recently, while granting summary judgment for the Defendants, 2K Games, the court ruled that 2K Games was permitted to depict the tattoos of NBA players in video games without infringing the tattoo license owner’s copyright protections.[4]
In Solid Oak, 2K Games developed and annually launched the NBA 2K video game, which included lifelike depictions of NBA players and their tattoos. The Plaintiff, Solid Oak Sketches, held an exclusive license to each of the five tattoos and alleged infringement of its copyright by 2K Games displaying the works in the video game. The issue before the court was whether the depiction of the tattoos in the video game licensed by Solid Oak was infringement.
Judge Swain accepted 2K Games’ contention that the depiction of the tattoos would unquestionably fail the “substantial similarity” test because the copying of the protected material is so trivial as to fall below the quantitative threshold (more than de minimis) required for actionable copying.[5] The tattoos only appear on three out of over 400 players, and not all gameplay will include those players.[6] The display of tattoos is small and indistinct, appearing as rapidly moving visual features, a mere 4.4% to 10.96% of real size.[7]
The court also ruled that 2K Games had an implied license to feature the players’ likenesses. The tattoo artist had implicitly licensed the players to use the tattoos as elements of their likenesses. The players, thereafter, allowed 2K Games to market and depict their likeness in video games.
The third legal victory for 2K Games was the finding that the depiction of the tattoos was fair use. The very purpose of displaying the tattoos was to create an accurately palpable resemblance. The usage was transformed to a relatively minute size and comprised an inconsequential portion of the total video game data: only 0.000286% to 0.000431%.[8]
While some quarters have welcomed Judge Swain’s ruling as a landmark[9], others anticipate that Solid Oak will exercise further appellate remedies.[10] Although the court did not categorically or explicitly state that tattoos are protectable under copyright law, it is evident that the discussion in the judgment presupposes the existence of a valid copyright.
The ruling should be hailed as a novel and bold contribution towards tattoo-copyright jurisprudence in the United States. It will be interesting to see how other courts rule and respond to Judge Swain’s reasoning. Athletes and celebrities must ensure greater vigilance and diligence while getting tattoos. At the same time, it would be appropriate to recall the words of the legendary Californian tattoo artist Don Ed Hardy: “You put a tattoo on yourself with the knowledge that this body is yours to have and enjoy while you’re here. You have fun with it, and nobody else can control (supposedly) what you do with it.”[11]
–Ishan Shivakumar is an LL.M. candidate (2020) at U.C. Berkeley Law School and graduated in 2016 from The WB National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata, India with a B.A., LL.B. degree with honors. He is registered with the Bar Council of India and practiced as a litigation attorney in New Delhi before joining Berkeley Law. He has no tattoos and is an avid NBA fan.
[1] Michael C. Minahan, Copyright Protection for Tattoos: Are Tattoos Copies?, 90 Notre Dame L. Rev. 1713 (2014)
[2] Yolanda M. King, The Challenges “Facing” Copyright Protection for Tattoos, 92 Or. L. Rev. 129 (2013)
[3] Lauren Etter, Tattoo Artists Are Asserting Their Copyright Claims, ABA J. (Jan. 2014)
[4] Solid Oak Sketches, LLC v. 2K Games, Inc. (S.D.N.Y., Mar. 26, 2020, No. 16-CV-724-LTS-SDA) 2020 WL 1467394
[5] Id.
[6] Id.
[7] Id.
[8] Id.
[9] Eriq Gardner, ‘NBA 2K’ Publisher Beats Copyright Suit Over LeBron James’ Tattoos, The Hollywood Reporter, March 26, 2020.
[10] Michael McCann, Judge Rules in Favor of ‘NBA 2K’ Creators in Case Brought by Tattoo Artists, Sports Illustrated, April 6, 2020.
[11] David Shields, Body Politic: The Great American Sports Machine 189 (2004), as cited in Michael C. Minahan (2014).
Recent Blog Posts
- What Do You Think About Ink? Copyright, Tattoos, & the NBA.
- The Upshot of Allen v. Cooper? Watch Out, Disney!
- Algorithmic Opacity, Private Accountability, and Corporate Social Disclosure in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: An Abstract
- How Digital Privacy Protection Can Become Compatible With COVID-19 Location Data Tracking
- 6 Coronavirus Myths, Debunked
- Coronavirus, Free Speech, and the (Mis)Information Age of Social Media
Blog Archives
Tagsadvertising antitrust Apple books career celebrities contracts copyright copyright infringement courts creative content criminal law entertainment Facebook FCC film/television financial First Amendment games Google government intellectual property internet JETLaw journalism lawsuits legislation media medicine Monday Morning JETLawg music NFL patents privacy progress publicity rights radio social networking sports Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) technology telecommunications trademarks Twitter U.S. Constitution
Blogroll
US Government Websites