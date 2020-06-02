- About
- Journal Archives
- Volume 22
- Volume 21
- Volume 20
- Volume 19
- Volume 18
- Volume 17
- Volume 16
- Volume 15
- Volume 14
- Volume 13
- Volume 12
- Volume 11
- Volume 10
- Volume 9
- Volume 8
- Volume 7
- Volume 6
- Volume 5
- Volume 4
- Volume 3
- Volume 2
- Volume 1
- Symposium
- 2019-2020 Symposium
- 2018-2019 Symposium
- 2017-2018 Symposium
- 2016-2017 Symposium
- 2015-2016 Symposium
- 2014-2015 Symposium
- 2013-2014 Symposium
- 2012-2013 Symposium
- 2011-2012 Symposium
- 2010-2011 Symposium
- 2009-2010 Symposium
- 2008-2009 Symposium
- 2007-2008 Symposium
- Blog
- News
- Publish
- Resources
A Message from JETLaw Diversity & Inclusion Editor, Eryn Terry
By JETLaw On June 2, 2020 June 2, 2020 · Updated June 2, 2020 · Leave a Comment
To the members and readers of the Vanderbilt Journal of Entertainment and Technology Law:
George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, and Trayvon Martin did not deserve to be murdered because of the color of their skin. Tragically, their stories are not unique. Countless Black Americans continue to be profiled, convicted, and murdered every day by those meant to protect us. Systemic racism and oppression is an epidemic that has plagued this country since its inception. Now, ironically, Black individuals are forced to combat this disease in the wake of another: the Coronavirus, which continues to impact Black lives at a disproportionate rate.
However, amid our mourning, protesting, crying, surviving, and fighting, I feel a budding sense of hope. Black people continue to exhibit strength, resilience, and perseverance, as they historically always have. I have also witnessed a promising amount of ally-ship, as non-black individuals begin or continue to educate themselves about police brutality, support the Black Lives Matter Movement, and actively call out injustice when they see it.
The solidarity I have seen in the past few days—while encouraging—is not enough. This fight must continue beyond this week and beyond social media if we want real change.
That being said, I would like to reiterate JETLaw’s longstanding commitment to combatting racial injustice. I would also like to take this time as an invitation—if not a demand—for us to do more. I am proud that JETLaw is the first Vanderbilt Law Journal to create the position of Diversity & Inclusion Editor. We need someone on the journal solely committed to these issues. However, the work does not stop there. It is our collective responsibility to make a change. Our community must support one another, have dialogues, and take long-term and proactive steps to do better. We have no choice.
This letter is by no means the end of the conversation. It is meant to serve as a catalyst for dialogue and action. For now, I have refrained from including specific measures, actions, and steps in this email because I feel that deserves thoughtful consideration and input from others. Not only must we provide sources of support for our Black JETLaw members and fellow law students, but we must also ask ourselves how our unique positions as lawyers give us the opportunity to do more outside of our organization. I would like to invite anyone who has ideas to contact me or others on the journal you feel comfortable speaking with.
–Eryn Terry, Diversity & Inclusion Editor, JETLaw
Recent Blog Posts
- A Message from JETLaw Diversity & Inclusion Editor, Eryn Terry
- Behind the Screen: How Companies Use AI to Manipulate Us
- Synergistic Win-Win: How Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Legislation Can Work Together To Protect Both Tennessee Consumers and Businesses
- The Upshot of Allen v. Cooper? Watch Out, Disney!
- Algorithmic Opacity, Private Accountability, and Corporate Social Disclosure in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: An Abstract
- How Digital Privacy Protection Can Become Compatible With COVID-19 Location Data Tracking
Blog Archives
Tagsadvertising antitrust Apple books career celebrities contracts copyright copyright infringement courts creative content criminal law entertainment Facebook FCC film/television financial First Amendment games Google government intellectual property internet JETLaw journalism lawsuits legislation media medicine Monday Morning JETLawg music NFL patents privacy progress publicity rights radio social networking sports Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) technology telecommunications trademarks Twitter U.S. Constitution
Blogroll
US Government Websites