Executive Summary of Screens, Teens, and Porn Scenes: Legislative approaches to protecting youth from exposure to pornography

Internet access is an essential part of daily life for most children.[1] Due to the lack of online protection, American children have unrestricted access to the most extensive and extreme adult video library in history.Consequently, children are being exposed to pornography at unprecedented rates.[2]

A child’s first exposure to pornographic material is generally around 11 years old.[3] Some seek it intentionally while others stumble upon it by accident.[4] Adolescents are more susceptible to pornography because of the significant physical, emotional, cognitive, and sexual changes associated with adolescent development.[5] Accordingly, adolescents are increasingly struggling with compulsive behaviors related to internet pornography and cybersex.[6] Existing neuroscience literature suggests that adolescent exposure to pornography negatively impacts brain development.[7]

Most of today’s pornography does not reflect consensual, loving, healthy relationships. Instead, pornography exhibits dominance, aggression, disrespect, and objectification.[8] The most current research shows that many children want to repeat the acts they see in pornography.[9] Consequently, the most extensive literature reviews find that pornography use is strongly correlated with sexual aggression in boys and sexual victimization in girls.[10] Notably, a 2019 study among 10th graders in the United States revealed that boys exposed to violent pornography were 2–3 times more likely to commit sexual violence against a dating partner.[11]

Several countries are attempting to address this issue by requiring pornographic websites to verify each viewer’s age. Germany was one of the early pioneers in protecting children online, using age verification since the early 2000s.[12]The United Kingdom emerged as a leader in child online protection with The Digital Economy Act of 2017; this act required age-verification for all commercial pornography accessible from the United Kingdom.[13] Though the United Kingdom recently abandoned the Digital Economy Act in favor of the Online Harms regime, the Digital Economy Act served as a model for Poland and Australia who are now developing their own age verification regimes.[14]

The United States enacted the Communications Decency Act (CDA) of 1996 and the Child Online Protection Act (COPA) of 1998 to protect children from online pornography. Both failed judicial scrutiny under the United States Constitution’s free speech protections.[15] However, children are immersed in today’s digital environment more deeply than ever previously imagined and internet filters have proved mostly ineffective.[16]

Now, lawmakers must come together and explore innovative solutions that will protect the youth from today’s toxic internet pornography. The majority of Americans are in favor of making it more difficult to access internet pornography.[17] The technology available for age verification has made significant advancements that enhance privacy, security, and anonymity.[18] Given the changes in the digital environment and available technologies, age verification may now be a viable solution under judicial strict scrutiny. Alternatively, age verification may be viable under other legal doctrines such as the secondary effects doctrine.[19]

I strongly recommend that the United States Congress take action to (1) promote education regarding pornography’s harm to children, (2) support the digital identity industry, (3) draft new legislation that requires robust age verification for commercial pornography (4) call for greater child protection measures on social media platforms such as a content rating system, (5) encourage internet service providers to provide more comprehensive internet filtering services, and (6) consider state, federal, and international resolutions identifying pornography as a significant public health issue.

—Byrin Romney.

Byrin Romney is a recent graduate of Willamette University College of Law. As a student, he participated in a London-based externship with the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), the government appointed regulator under the Digital Economy Act’s age verification protections. The article that this post summarizes is accepted for publication with the Vermont Law Review, Volume 45. Child protection advocates shared Romney’s research with US Senators in hopes of stimulating congressional action. Romney now works in civil litigation in California where he hopes to gain more experience with technology law and continue to advocate for online child protection measures. He can be reached at baromney10@gmail.com if any readers wish to further discuss.

Byrin Romney, Screens, Teens, and Porn Scenes: Legislative approaches to protecting youth from exposure to pornography, 45 Vermont L. Rev. (forthcoming Dec. 2020).

